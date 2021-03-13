Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Leaving the light on: Commitment in the light of change’

We enter into relationships — in our personal lives, our congregation and our wider world — committed to principles of spiritual growth, trust, freedom of thought and honoring every voice.

To carry out these principles, we also commit to rules, which give us certainty about who, what, when, where and how those relationships will play out.

In Sunday’s Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service, we will explore what can happen when our commitment to those rules obscure our commitment to the underlying principles and how we can shine a light on new systems that serve all of those whom they affect.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel.

Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support and challenge one another as we continue our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.