Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joy and grief don’t alternate in life—they often overlap or even crash into each other.

In turbulent times of life, whether in our private lives or on the world stage, why are we drawn toward beauty, and what purpose does it serve?

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us at 10:30 a.m. For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0