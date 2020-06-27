Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Online service: ‘Fear to Hope’

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, explores the impact of fear on decision-making and our well being. How might we immunize our spirit with hope, and draw on that good energy for the future?

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

For instructions on how to enter the online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

