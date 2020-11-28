Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Caste in America’

Join Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship guest speaker Bill Hackett of the Ogden Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as we explore the theme of caste in America.

Issues of social-justice have been at heart of ongoing grievances and protests by people of color for centuries.

Our Unitarian Unitarian fellowships in the middle of the western United States tend to be largely composed of white audience members. Many of us lack the visceral connection, and understanding of the reality surrounding people of color.

Bill will discuss his engagement with a local chapter of Black Lives Matter, and his attempts to move away from being just another clueless and privileged white guy. Join us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

