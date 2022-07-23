Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community for worship at 9 a.m., Sunday, July 24th . A fellowship reception will take place after the service. Childcare may be available, though children are also welcome in the sanctuary for worship.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Quest for Comfort

Spiritual journeys sometimes include self-deprivation of some kind. A person might practice silence or fasting, or travel to a place of limited amenities. Some of us may have routines not so much as a spiritual exercise but more for healthy balance by limiting screen time or reserving cocktails for the weekends only. Such times are intentional and distinct, often with clear start and end points. Just how different are these times from the remainder of our lives? Are we generally speaking, an amenities-seeking species? If so, how do we know when to say “when?” This Sunday, our visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek of Pocatello will share her reflection on this topic.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service July 24th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.