Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Searching for Walden’s Instagram’
Henry David Thoreau is a much celebrated figure in Unitarian Universalist history. His rugged determination that led him to renounce the world and move to a small cabin where he would write Walden has served as an inspiration to generations of future Unitarian Universalists, although he may not seem to have much in common with the endless stream of social media influencers that we see today.
Join Matthew Pargeter-Villarreal for a discussion of how the two are more alike than they appear to be different.
Pargeter-Villarreal (PAR-juh-ter VEE-ya-ray-ALL), the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s online speaker for Sunday, is a recent Master of Divinity graduate from Brite Divinity School with a concentration in sexual and gender justice and a candidate for ministry with the Unitarian Universalist Association.
He also served as a chaplain at Baylor All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Matthew and his husband, Gabriel, are currently living in Comfort, Texas.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Paul church holds German sausage sale
The Paul Congregational Church is having its 59th annual German Sausage “Sales” on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26. We have chosen to cancel the “supper” this year, but will still be selling link sausage for $5 per pound at the church from noon—5 p.m. on that day. The address is 121 North Second West in Paul. Hope to see you there!