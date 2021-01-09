Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Searching for Walden’s Instagram’

Henry David Thoreau is a much celebrated figure in Unitarian Universalist history. His rugged determination that led him to renounce the world and move to a small cabin where he would write Walden has served as an inspiration to generations of future Unitarian Universalists, although he may not seem to have much in common with the endless stream of social media influencers that we see today.

Join Matthew Pargeter-Villarreal for a discussion of how the two are more alike than they appear to be different.

Pargeter-Villarreal (PAR-juh-ter VEE-ya-ray-ALL), the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s online speaker for Sunday, is a recent Master of Divinity graduate from Brite Divinity School with a concentration in sexual and gender justice and a candidate for ministry with the Unitarian Universalist Association.

He also served as a chaplain at Baylor All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Matthew and his husband, Gabriel, are currently living in Comfort, Texas.

