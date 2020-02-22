Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

An installation service for Pastor Shoobridge is planned for Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at the Castleford First Baptist Church and the public is encouraged to come. Weekly services are on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and everyone is always invited and welcome to attend.

Ascension to offer contemplative Lenten retreat

Just as we mark the passing of time through varied and unique seasons, so too do we mark the passing of time in the church year with likewise varied and unique seasons. There are seasons of celebration and great joy when our hearts and minds are filled with expectant hope, like the seasons of Christmas and Easter. There are also times set aside in the church year for personal reflection and spiritual growth when we take a moment to slow down the busyness of our lives to enter into a different space for a short time, like the seasons of Advent and Lent. With these varied seasons coupled with such different emphases comes an opportunity to explore new and different ways of connecting to God through prayer.