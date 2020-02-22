Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Magic Valley Methodists observe Lent
The United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries churches observe the beginning of Lent with traditional services that trace their origins to the early Christian church. The community is invited to attend, and everyone may participate in all parts of worship.
Shrove Tuesday is the last day of the season before Lent, related to popular practices include indulging in food that is often given up during the season of lent such as meat, eggs and fat. Pancakes are a traditional food for the day. A Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main, Wendell. Menu includes pancakes, eggs and sausage. Cost is by donation.
Lent is a season of the Christian year where Christians focus on simple living, prayer and fasting in order to grow closer to God. It’s the 40 days before Easter. Lent excludes Sundays because every Sunday is like a little Easter. It begins on Ash Wednesday.
Ash Wednesday Services with imposition of ashes will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Hagerman United Methodist Church, corner of Fourth and Salmon, Hagerman; 1:30 p.m. at Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple Ave., Buhl; 5:30 p.m. at Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan, Jerome; and 6:30 p.m. at Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main, Wendell.
Missionary documentary to be shown in Twin Falls
“Free Burma Rangers,” a documentary film about a missionary family working in war zones, will be showing at the Magic Valley Cinema Feb. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m.
‘The Multiplicity of God’
Drawing upon Hinduism, Judaism and Christianity, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, explores humankind’s fascination with defining the sacred. Ancient rabbinic texts show the struggle to keep God as one. Hinduism encompasses 33 million gods. They can’t both be right, can they?
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
For further information, call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org Lent Begins at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to a worship service of Holy Communion Sunday at 9 a.m. Child care is available from 8:45 through the completion of the service. A fellowship coffee hour and Christian Education for adults will follow the service.
Ascension Café, the adult discussion group, will meet from 10:20 to 11:00 discussing The Way of Love—Go & Rest. Father Rob Schoeck will lead a discussion of how the Holy Spirit is guiding us out in the world to carry on the mission of God, and how rest plays an integral role in our spiritual lives.
This is the final week for the February ingathering of non-perishable food for the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry, located at Ascension. Food boxes are distributed throughout the year to the Community Support Center in Twin Falls. A shopping basket to collect the food is located in the gathering area at the church.
On Monday, Drums Not Tums drumming meets from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. For questions, or if you need a drum supplied, contact Paula at 208-961-1349.
On Tuesday, the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper will begin at 6 p.m. served by the Vestry. All are welcome; a free-will donation is appreciated.
On Wednesday, Ash Wednesday will be observed with services at 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion will be offered at both services. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40 days of Lent — a period of prayer and penitence leading up to Easter.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.
Castleford First Baptist Church welcomes new pastor and hosts installation ceremony
Pastor David Shoobridge started his ministry with First Baptist Church of Castleford Oct. 24. Shoobridge has extensive experience leading churches during interim periods and has conducted three interim pastorates since 2012 in New York and Pennsylvania. Prior to that, he was the lead pastor for St. Peter’s Evangelical United Church of Christ in Kewanee, Illinois. During his tenure in Kewanee, he developed and ran a free community meal program. Anyone needing a hot meal regardless of their income levels or social standing could share in nourishment once a week with one another and receive prayer and ministry. Twelve local churches and local vendors helped with the project.
Shoobridge has extensive knowledge of rural and small-town communities and has spent his entire ministry career developing and discerning how to bring Christ and His message to people in these communities. He also specializes in children’s and youth ministries, helping the churches he has served reach youth in each of their settings.
His wife, Caroline, has worked alongside David in ministry. She has a master’s in addiction counseling and her undergrad is in Christian ministry and psychology.
“Everybody has a story and everyone deserves to be respected and listened to,” Shoobridge said. “I am especially open to those in recovery, those with mental illness and those with disability issues. We are all God’s children. God has called us to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all who will listen. I am especially called to preach the Word of God and to make it relevant to our times. We are also called to be God’s hands and feet, to care for all of His children and to live lives worthy of Jesus’ sacrifice.”
An installation service for Pastor Shoobridge is planned for Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. at the Castleford First Baptist Church and the public is encouraged to come. Weekly services are on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and everyone is always invited and welcome to attend.
Ascension to offer contemplative Lenten retreat
Just as we mark the passing of time through varied and unique seasons, so too do we mark the passing of time in the church year with likewise varied and unique seasons. There are seasons of celebration and great joy when our hearts and minds are filled with expectant hope, like the seasons of Christmas and Easter. There are also times set aside in the church year for personal reflection and spiritual growth when we take a moment to slow down the busyness of our lives to enter into a different space for a short time, like the seasons of Advent and Lent. With these varied seasons coupled with such different emphases comes an opportunity to explore new and different ways of connecting to God through prayer.
On Saturday, March 14, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will host a Contemplative Lenten Retreat at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The retreat is titled “Be Still and Know…” and will be facilitated by Kimberlee Peifer and Jonathan Bancroft Colon. This retreat will be an opportunity to take a break from the demands of our daily routines, to slow down, and to engage in different forms of contemplative prayer as a way to grow in our spiritual lives. Contemplative prayer can take on many different forms; from active body movement or daily activities like woodworking, to stillness and silence in meditation or icon gazing, each provide a different pathway to experience and encounter the Divine. Through the regular practice of contemplative prayer, we become more aware of how God is moving in and around us and is present to us in even the most mundane moments of life.
Kimberlee and Jonathan are experienced retreat leaders and teachers of contemplative prayer practices, and they will lead us through different contemplative prayer practices, as together we seek to hear God calling us into a deeper relationship. These are not new practices or borrowed from other faith traditions, but contemplative practices that are integral parts of our Christian tradition; begun in Jesus, refined by the desert mothers and fathers, and continuously refined to this day by women and men across all denominations who seek God in the silence.
The retreat will close with a contemplative Choral Evensong; a service of evening prayers, psalms, and canticles set to music with choral chanting and congregational singing. This Choral Evensong will start at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the entire community. This service will feature the local choral group the Choir Guys. They will debut two pieces commissioned for this service by their music director, Daniel Gawthrop.
This retreat is open to anyone seeking a moment of respite and renewal in the midst of this busy world. The cost is $30, which includes all materials and a simple lunch. Space is limited to 70 participants for the retreat, so register online at episcopaltwinfalls.org by March 9 to reserve your spot before it fills up.