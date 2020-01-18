‘Dialogues on Race’ at Ascension
On Sunday morning at Ascension Episcopal Church, Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Rob Schoeck presiding. Nursery care for children 5 years and under is available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. A fellowship coffee hour is held after the worship service, as well as Adult Christian Education. Schoeck will continue the discussion of The Way of Love with the topic “Worship.”
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the ecumenical study “Dialogues on Race” will continue at Ascension. All are welcome to participate in this curriculum with members of Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches of Twin Falls. Prior attendance is not required.
On Wednesdays, Knit-Us-Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join this group, which works on prayer shawls, preemie hats, scarves and hats for seamen, and on their own individual projects.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.
Refugees share their stories
Since 1980, more than 2,500 people have resettled in the Magic Valley area through the College of Southern Idaho refugee program. Each of these people has interesting stories about their experiences of having to leave their countries and how they have grown to be members of the Magic Valley community.
The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, at 160 Ninth Ave. East, is hosting a Refugee Stories event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Representatives of the refugee community will share their journeys along with the courage it required and the sacrifices and adjustments they made to come to the United States for the safety of their families. It is an opportunity for the community to better understand the determination of refugees to be a part of the Magic Valley. This event is free and open to the public and is planned to be the first of several similar events. A reception will be held afterward.
For more information, contact Don Morishita at 208-308-5180 or visit magicvalleyuu.org.
Sacred Relationships
On Sunday, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will discuss how miracles use the concept of a holy or sacred relationship. Each person in a sacred relationship is regarded as whole and sufficient and are together to discover, magnify and celebrate the gifts each brings to each other and the world.
This talk will expand on this idea and how to begin cultivating a sacred relationship with ourselves and others. It can be quite helpful to develop a holy relationship with individuals with whom we have conflict or dislike.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
The service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. East in Twin Falls.
For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
German Sausage Supper
The Paul Congregational Church is having its 58th annual German Sausage Supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. The menu includes all-you-can-eat German sausage, pancakes, eggs, peaches and coffee. Sausage will be sold by the pound at the dinner as well. Come see all your friends at this well known community event and be sure to bring the whole family. The church is at 121 North Second West in Paul. Call 208-438-5657 for more details.
