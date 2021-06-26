Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship

Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.

An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.

This is the final weekend for collecting non-perishable food for the TF School District food pantries and backpack program. Donations of foods which are easy for children to prepare are appreciated. Collection wagons are located in the gathering area of the church.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

