Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship
Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.
This is the final weekend for collecting non-perishable food for the TF School District food pantries and backpack program. Donations of foods which are easy for children to prepare are appreciated. Collection wagons are located in the gathering area of the church.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Improv as Cross-Training for Life
Ever hear the saying “People plan; God laughs”? We do plan, don’t we though. The unexpected causes us to improvise on the spot — from barbecues being rained out to the birthday child having a fever the day before their party. We modify, postpone, or even scrap our plans all the time. This is “Improv as Life”
Join Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sunday at our physical location, 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny from Pocatello, shares her reflection on some of improvisation’s principles that serve well as cross-training for our lives.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
