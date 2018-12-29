Area Methodists worship in Filer
FILER — The United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries churches of Wendell, Jerome, Hagerman, Buhl and Filer will worship together at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Filer church, 318 Union Ave.
This fifth Sunday event will include a Wesleyan Covenant Renewal Service. A potluck will follow worship.
Unitarian Universalists discuss past and future
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The congregation will meet for the last time at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W., near County West. On Jan. 6, members will meet at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls — the new permanent location.
After over 25 years, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has finally found a place to call home. Friends and past and current members are invited Sunday to reminisce and also discuss what the future holds for Unitarian Universalism in the Magic Valley.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome.
Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Lessons and carols at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. There will be singing of Christmas carols and readings about the coming of Christ.
Child care will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour will be held after the service.
This will be the final Sunday for the in-gathering of hats, mittens, scarves and other warm clothing — to be donated to the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children program. These items decorate a Giving Tree in the gathering area of the church.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.