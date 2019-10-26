Bostocks perform tonight and Sunday
TWIN FALLS — Greg and Glenda Bostock will share music and testimonies at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Full Life Family Church, 143 Locust St. N., Twin Falls. For more information, call 208-733-5349.
While attending high school together in Buhl, the Bostocks met through music and have been singing together ever since. They have traveled to Vietnam for 22 years and were recently appointed executive directors of an organization called Mission Vietnam.
Unitarian Universalists ask “How is it with your spirit?”
TWIN FALLS — In a time when technology offers us ever greater means of connection, humans are reporting a sense of loneliness and isolation more than ever before. Past experience teaches us to pause and reflect on the promises and the pitfalls of these advancements.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Hear Rev. Jenny’s reflection on the crossroads of heart and mind.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Childcare is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Ascension reads “Paul, a Biography”
TWIN FALLS — A discussion of “Paul, a Biography,” by N.T. Wright, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday in the back of the sanctuary at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. This easy-to-read book gives an in-depth view of the apostle Paul — his faith, energy and zeal for God, his Jewish upbringing, his conversion and compelling need to teach and his influence on western civilization regarding what the resurrection of Jesus meant to all people. The book is available at the Twin Falls Public Library. All are welcome whether you have read it or not.
Worship will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church. Nursery care for children younger than 5 years will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship, light refreshments and adult Christian formation will be offered following the service.
The NiN Raffle, benefiting the Neighbors in Need outreach ministry at Ascension, will be on display this week at the church. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 — available before and after Sunday services or from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. during the week at the church office.
Djembe Drumming — simple drumming in community — will be offered from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. There is no fee. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
St. Edward’s hosts Harvest Festival
TWIN FALLS — St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will hold its annual Harvest Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the parish hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E.
The menu will include a Thanksgiving-style dinner, beer and wine. There will be a silent auction, raffle and indoor kids’ carnival.
The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 12 and $25 for a family with two adults and four children younger than 18.
Wendell Methodists host turkey dinner
WENDELL — The United Methodist Church will hold its annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the church, 129 N. Main St., Wendell. The cost is by donation.
The dinner will feature turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables and dessert.
Enjoy the Magic Valley Thanksgiving Celebration
TWIN FALLS — The public is invited to the third annual Magic Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration. It will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.Bring a non-perishable food item for donation.
Bring family and friends to celebrate community gratitude. There will be music, refreshments and remarks from community members and religious leaders.
If inclement weather intervenes, the Presbyterian Church at 209 Fifth Ave. N. will welcome the celebration.
The event is organized by the Faith Leaders of the Magic Valley group.
St. Jerome’s Craft Bazaar approaches
JEROME — St. Jerome’s Catholic Church will host its Craft Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Entry is free.
A $6 lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More than twenty local artists will be there, as well as a crafts and sweet shop.
Methodists warm up Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church wants to warm up the town again this winter. It’s asking the public to bring new or gently-used hats, gloves and scarves to the church at 360 Shoshone St. E. The cold-weather articles will be shared with anyone who needs it.
