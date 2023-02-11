MVUUF’s first chocolate communion — Love is what binds

“In all of its varied and protean forms, love is the tether binding our whirling lives. Without that biological anchor, all of us are flung outward, singly into the encroaching dark.” — Thomas Lewis. A General Theory of Love, 2000.

Join Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship congregant Perri Gardner for a conversation about how love defines who we are and how we live in community. This service will incorporate an emerging Unitarian Universalist ritual—chocolate communion. Chocolates will be provided!

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service on Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Online Auction for Neighbors in Need; Souper Bowl Sunday

Neighbors in Need, an outreach ministry of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, is holding an online auction from Feb. 10th through Feb. 17th. Over 80 items are being offered, including furniture, original art by Idaho artists, metal art, bicycles, collectibles, crystal, lamps and much more. See items at auctionsidaho.com. Bidding closes on the first lot at 6 p.m., Feb. 17th. The community is welcome to view the items in Ascension’s parish hall from 1-4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16th.

Neighbors in Need provides food to the Bridge Academy Junior High food pantry and provides limited financial assistance to Magic Valley families upon referral from Community Action Partnership. This auction is the main fundraiser for this ministry.

Ascension will observe Souper Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12th, with food and cash donations welcomed to support the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry at the church. We are reminded: “Lord, as we enjoy this Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who are without even a bowl of soup to eat.”

The community is invited to join us in celebration of Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are optional.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Here is the First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls worship schedule for February:

Feb. 12th Worship: Sermon title “The Beatitude Attitude,” Psalm 119:1-8 and Matthew 5:1-12.

Feb. 19th Worship: Sermon Title “Fan or Follower,” Exodus 24:12-18 and Matthew 17:1-9.

Ash Wednesday: Feb. 22nd; come anytime between 12 and 1 p.m. located in Sanctuary. Everyone is invited.

Sunday school is held at 8:30 a.m. and Worships at 10:00 a.m., at its building, located at 209 Fifth Ave. N.

The church will also be offering:

Sandwich Saturday, 10:30 a.m., every other Saturday outside of the church. Free bag lunch for those in need.

Blessing Box: Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing and leave some. Located outside of the Church.