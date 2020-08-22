Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Bishop Thom visits Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the Rt. Rev. Brian Thom, bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, for his annual visitation at worship services 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to welcome the bishop. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For later viewing, the recorded services will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
In August, Ascension has been promoting donations to the “Angel Fund” at the Twin Falls School District, which can provide essential needs like clothing, cleaning supplies, transportation and school supplies for students of newly arriving families. The goal is to keep kids in school and help them to not only survive but thrive no matter their home life. Donations can be made to Twin Falls School District , Attn: Bill Brulotte, 201 Main Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301; please put “Angel Fund” in the memo line.
All other activities, meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
Connections for the body and spirit
Our ties with others, including family, friends and spiritual communities, are so important to our mental, physical and spiritual health. Our faith communities are key connections for so many of us, but the pandemic, economy and social unrest has made this an especially challenging time.
For all of us it has been a growing experience — some good and some bad. Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to hear how some members of the Magic Valley and Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowships have faced and learned to cope with these challenging times.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
For instructions on how to enter the online service, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and say you would like to join the service Sunday.
Burley’s First Presbyterian Church joins National Back to Church Sunday
National Back to Church Sunday is the national movement of churches reaching out to their communities for Christ — because the need for true biblical community has never been greater.
Join the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, in worshiping at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!