Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Bishop Thom visits Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the Rt. Rev. Brian Thom, bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, for his annual visitation at worship services 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to welcome the bishop. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.

In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For later viewing, the recorded services will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.

In August, Ascension has been promoting donations to the “Angel Fund” at the Twin Falls School District, which can provide essential needs like clothing, cleaning supplies, transportation and school supplies for students of newly arriving families. The goal is to keep kids in school and help them to not only survive but thrive no matter their home life. Donations can be made to Twin Falls School District , Attn: Bill Brulotte, 201 Main Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301; please put “Angel Fund” in the memo line.