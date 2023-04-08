First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Adult Bible Study is held at 8:30 a.m. and Worships at 10:00 a.m. at its building at 209 Fifth Ave. N.

Join us for Easter Sunday, April 9. Everyone is Welcome!

He is risen and nothing remains the same, for it is Easter Day! Lift up your hearts and voices to praise the name Jesus, our risen Lord! For God so loved the world he gave his only son.

Everyone is invited to place flowers on the cross helping to transform the cross from “ugly to beautiful” in celebration of Easter.

Sermon title: The First and Second Greatest Powers Jeremiah 31:1-6 and John 20:1-18, Pastor Don Hammond

What Unitarian Universalism means to us

What is it about Unitarian Universalism that fits into our beliefs and in our lives? For each of us who embrace Unitarian Universalism, the Seven Principles serve as a guide in our lives. Unitarian Universalists have many common values that we share in community. Yet, it is incumbent upon us to make our own free and responsible search for truth and meaning. Join us this Sunday as several MVUUF members share what Unitarian Universalism and our Fellowship means to each of them.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-613-3852 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

Easter Vigil, Easter at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to celebrate Christ’s Resurrection at the Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. tonight, with the Paschal fire, story of God’s saving deeds in history, Holy Baptism and Eucharist.

All are welcome also at 9 a.m. Sunday, when Easter Day will celebrate the Resurrection with Holy Communion and alleluias. Childcare will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. A fellowship reception will take place after the service.

Sunday’s service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at www.EpiscopalTwinFalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls”.

From April 10-14, the church office will be closed for Easter Rest.

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.EpiscopalTwinFalls.org or 208-733-1248.