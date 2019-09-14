Becoming Catholic
TWIN FALLS — St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will begin a new year of classes for the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. The first session will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parish hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls. Weekly sessions will run from September through May. The high point will be the Easter vigil — Holy Saturday — on April 11.
The initiation program is for any adult interested in learning more about the Catholic faith and especially for those who wish to join the church. It is also for adults who were baptized Catholic but never received any or all of the following sacraments: Holy Eucharist, Reconciliation or Confirmation.
Where is the Holy Spirit leading you? Find out on this faith-filled journey. For more information, call Mike Havener at 208-490-3465 or Katy Touchette at 208-293-2343.
Ascension says farewell to Canon Lucinda Ashby
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will host a farewell open house for the Rev. Canon Lucinda Ashby from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N.
She has been elected as the fourth bishop to the Diocese of El Camino Real in California.
Ashby has assisted the Idaho bishop by working with parishes to develop leadership, mission and programs in the diocese. She will be ordained in California in January.
Worship will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church. Nursery care for children younger than 5 years will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. Fellowship and light refreshments will be offered after worship.
The adult Christian discussion series “Holy Conversations” will begin this week from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Sunday. Share your questions, thoughts and experiences and learn from others.
The six-week study — “In the Footsteps of Paul” — will continue at 4 p.m. Sunday. Discussion will be about the Apostle Paul’s second and third missionary journeys.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Twin Falls Reformed Church hosts Liberty Quartet
TWIN FALLS — The Young at Heart group from the Reformed Church will host the Liberty Quartet in concert at 6 p.m. Friday at the church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.
The Liberty Quartet is a full-time traditional southern gospel group based in the Boise area. The group currently averages 50,000 to 70,000 miles a year performing for church services, prisons and other ministries.
Whether or not you are a fan of southern gospel music, you will certainly enjoy the enthusiasm these men exhibit while singing and serving the Lord.
The concert is free, but a love offering will be taken in support of their ministry.
Unitarian Universalists learn about a simple twist of fate
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E.
Mary Beth Bolin, the new intern minister, will speak about some of the twists of fate in her life that brought her to the Magic Valley. She will explore the theme for September — Expectation.
How do we live when we expect a dismal fate? How do we live when we expect all the beauty, love and grace in the world to come toward us, flow through us and bless the world?
When and how does the divine show up in our lives and shatter all our expectations?
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists have a covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person, justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or on the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
