Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Special music tonight; Ascension Christian Education resumes
Weekend worship services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday night Mass service will be in-person and will feature music from the Beatles. The congregation will join in singing; masks are required.
The Sunday morning service will be in person as well as online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are recommended. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
Fall Christian Education/Formation classes are resuming at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls. Wednesday Night Formation will meet in person at 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Oct. 13 and 20, and Nov. 10 and 17, discussing “Pilgrim: A course for the Christian Journey.”
Ascension Studies and Reads will resume Sunday, Oct. 10 on Zoom, with a monthly book discussion. In October, the book will be “Jesus’ Last Name is Not Christ.” For more information about either of these classes, call or email the church office.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
Celebrating Constitution Day
On Sept. 17, 1787, the framers of the Constitution concluded their work in Philadelphia by signing the document that would soon bind us together in common enterprise and community. Then, as now, there was still much work to be done to build and strengthen our union.
Join Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship congregant and College of Southern Idaho Associate Professor Perri Gardner for a discussion of our shared values and principles as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. This service will take a special focus on the legacy of the 14th Amendment, its transformational effect on our society, and the amendment process itself as outlined in Article V of the Constitution. Pocket Constitutions will be distributed to all members, friends and visitors.
Our service will be both in person at our location, 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “Zoom Service September 19.”
Unitarian Universalists honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support and challenge one another as we each continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
