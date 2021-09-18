Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Celebrating Constitution Day

On Sept. 17, 1787, the framers of the Constitution concluded their work in Philadelphia by signing the document that would soon bind us together in common enterprise and community. Then, as now, there was still much work to be done to build and strengthen our union.

Join Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship congregant and College of Southern Idaho Associate Professor Perri Gardner for a discussion of our shared values and principles as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. This service will take a special focus on the legacy of the 14th Amendment, its transformational effect on our society, and the amendment process itself as outlined in Article V of the Constitution. Pocket Constitutions will be distributed to all members, friends and visitors.

Our service will be both in person at our location, 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “Zoom Service September 19.”

