The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

Trinity Sunday and Blessing of Community Garden at Ascension Church

On Sunday, June 4, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Trinity Sunday at its service of Holy Eucharist at 9:00 a.m. In the afternoon, a Rogation Sunday service will be held outdoors at 4:00 p.m. and will include prayers of blessing for the community garden. Gardeners and all who enjoy being outdoors are invited to bring seeds, plants, garden tools, and other items used to enjoy and care for God’s creation to be blessed during the service.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” All are welcome at services of worship, including children. The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Service Sunday

Giving back to our church community is just one thing we do to keep our Fellowship healthy and vibrant. Join us Sunday as we devote our service to making our Fellowship a better place.

We will devote a portion of our time to reflect on what is important to our Fellowship, a portion of our time to cleaning the outside and inside of our church and a portion of our time to celebrate with a potluck lunch gathering.

Our service Sunday will be in person only at our location 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls. We will not have our regular ZOOM Service.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

June 4 Communion Sunday, Elder Mark Koffer preaching—sermon “Playing With Fire”

Deuteronomy 6:1-15 and Ephesians 4:1-16

Community Outreach

Sandwich Saturday – Free bag lunch June 10, 10:30 a.m. located outside the church entrance

Blessing Box – Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance on Fifth Avenue