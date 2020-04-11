Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Pews sit ready for members at the new Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Celebrate Easter and Earth Day in an inter-generational service for all ages

“For many Unitarian Universalists, the resurrection narrative is often more metaphorical than literal. Many kinds of resurrections can be emphasized: rebirth of nature; resurrecting dreams and hopes; resurrecting dead relationships,” the Unitarian Universality website says.

“In a general sense, the ultimate triumph of life over death. Hallelujah!”

Come celebrate Easter and Earth Day with the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is an inter-generational service for all ages.

We invite you to celebrate with us, with your whole family. Wear your Easter bonnet or any other fun hat to celebrate the day.

Contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for instructions on how to enter our online service.

‘The Lord is Risen!’ at Ascension

Easter Sunday worship at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be offered online at 9 a.m. Sunday at episcopaltwinfalls.org on the homepage or COVID-19 response tab under online worship.

All activities, meetings and use of the church building have been cancelled through April 19.

More information about Ascension and its response to COVID-19 can be found at episcopaltiwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

