Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship Offerings

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community for services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The Saturday service with singing will be in-person and online; masks are required.

Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel by searching for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated, and instrumental music will accompany the service.

An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.

Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

The Flower Ceremony