Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship Offerings
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community for services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The Saturday service with singing will be in-person and online; masks are required.
Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel by searching for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated, and instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.
Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
The Flower Ceremony
Each year, Unitarian Universalist churches across the country celebrate the coming of summer with a flower ceremony. Originally created in 1923 by Unitarian minister Norbert Capek of Prague, Czechoslovakia, the Flower Ceremony was introduced to the United States by Rev. Maya Capek, Norbert’s widow. Also sometimes referred to as Flower Communion or Flower Festival, it is an annual ritual that celebrates beauty, human uniqueness, diversity, and community. For this ceremony, everyone is asked to bring a flower if they can.
Each person places a flower in a large vase. The congregation blesses the flowers, and they’re redistributed. Each person takes home a different flower than the one they brought. If possible, please bring a flower or flowers that can be combined with all of the others in a large vase during the service.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Join us at 10:30 a.m., Sunday at our Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s physical location, 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit our website magicvalleyUU.org.