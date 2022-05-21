Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Twin Falls United Methodist Church and Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Celebrate Community Rainbow Sunday

Join us Sunday for our Rainbow Sunday celebration! The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will be walking from where they gather at 160 Ninth Ave. E., to join everyone at 11 a.m. at Twin Falls United Methodist Church, located at 360 Shoshone St. E. This will be a fun worship service followed by a picnic in the park! Our Savior Lutheran will also be inviting their congregation to head over and join everyone after their 9:30 am worship service!

We will feature a panel discussion with Rev. Jenny Peek (Pastor MVUU Fellowship), Pastor Buddy Gharring (Twin Falls United Methodist Church) and Cory Smith (President of Southern Idaho Pride Inc), to have a conversation about what it looks like to foster a sense of belonging in our faith communities for LGBTQ+ individuals. You won’t want to miss this fun, colorful Sunday!

You can join Twin United Methodist Church in person in downtown Twin Falls or on Facebook Live for this Rainbow Sunday Celebration and Worship Service! For more information, email MVUUF at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com

Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community for Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. with Nancy Koonce as guest preacher.

A fellowship reception will take place after the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, go to the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0