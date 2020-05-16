Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online service: ‘Great compassion without tiring illumines me always’

Over Buddhism’s 2,500 year history, its teachings and practices have traveled from India throughout Asia and now across the world. The Buddhist tradition has adapted and changed with each new culture and era it reaches. But even as Buddhism changes, adapts and modernizes, compassion remains central — even under the most challenging circumstances.

In her message Sunday for the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Rev. Anne Spencer will reflect on the role of compassion in Buddhism, sharing her experiences as a member of Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple in Ontario, Oregon. The temple, which is part of the Jodo Shinshu school of Buddhism, was founded by Japanese immigrants and their families in the aftermath of their forced relocation to internment camps during WWII.

Jodo Shinshu Buddhism teaches that the light of compassion illumines us always. Where have you found compassion in your life?

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for instructions on how to enter our online service.

