The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

Pentecost at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community as we celebrate the Day of Pentecost at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 28. The congregation is invited to wear red, symbolizing the flames of fire of the Holy Spirit. This will also be the final Sunday to donate items for Paradise Point Camp for this month’s ingathering.

Children are welcome at all services. A fellowship time will take place after the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.EpiscopalTwinFalls.org or 208-733-1248.

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

A rift in our faith or a familiar crossroad?

From the earliest “anti-trinitarian” opinions and universal salvation onto desegregation of Unitarian Universalist congregations and support of Freedom to Marry, where our ancestors raised reverent doubt, pushed the envelope and sometimes were martyred, so go our contemporaries today.

This Sunday, Rev. Jenny Peek, our visiting minister from Pocatello will join us in person. Rev. Jenny’s reflection is timely offered ahead of General Assembly, where our delegates will vote on the proposed Article 2 revision. If you haven’t read about this yet, click https://www.uua.org/uuagovernance/committees/article-ii-study-commission for more information.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign-in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign-in directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign-in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

May 28 Sermon Title: “A love that will not let go” Acts 2:1-21 and John 20:19-23

Community Outreach:

Blessing Box — Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside Church entrance on Fifth Avenue.

Sandwich Saturday — Free bag lunch event, May 27 and June 10, 10:30 a.m. located outside church entrance.