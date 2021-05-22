Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘Patience: more of a clue than a virtue’

What if developing patience for difficult people and situations in our lives isn’t the virtue it’s cracked up to be? Patience has its place in building beloved community. Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday for worship service when visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek shares her reflection on patience as a clue, more than a virtue.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at our Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s physical location, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.