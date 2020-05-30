Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Episcopal worship services

Bishop Brian Thom of the Diocese of Idaho has allowed Episcopal parishes to resume in-person worship if they feel it is appropriate for their congregations. Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Hailey, and St. Thomas Church in Ketchum will be resuming in-person worship services, with modifications to maintain the health safety of parishioners.

Sunday worship services at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will continue to be offered online at 9 a.m. Sunday at episcopaltwinfalls.org on the Home Page or Covid-19 Response Online Worship.

All activities, meetings and use of the church building are also on hold at this time.

More information about Ascension and its response to COVID-19 can be found at episcopaltiwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

Online service: ‘The Big Pivot’

We are standing on a threshold between one world and the next: the pre-pandemic world getting smaller and smaller in the rear-view mirror, the new world post-pandemic still out of view around the bend.

Now we must ask: what is the purpose of the church in this liminal time? What questions can we ask ourselves to help shape our mission as we travel this uncharted road?