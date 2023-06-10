First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

June 11 – Sermon Title “The Good Extremist” 1st Peter 2:1-5 and Acts 11:1-18

Community Outreach

Sandwich Saturday – Free bag lunch June 10, 10:30 a.m. located outside the church entrance

Blessing Box – Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance on Fifth Avenue

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” All are welcome at services of worship, including children. The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Learning about Islam

Understanding other religions is helpful in opening our minds and hearts to communities of people who may be different from our own religion. Islam is one of the Abrahamic religions and the second-largest religion in the world. Yet, it is not widely understood in the United States with many misconceptions of their beliefs. Join us to learn more about Islam and what it means to be Muslim in the United States and in Idaho.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.