Pet food drive
TWIN FALLS — During the month of September, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will conduct a pet food drive for the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter. The greatest need is for dog and cat food. Opened dry pet food packages will also be accepted. Any cash donations will be used for veterinary care.
Donations will be collected in the gathering area of the church, 371 Eastland Dr. N., throughout the month and blessed during worship on Sept. 30. The donations will be given to the animal shelter during the Blessing of the Animals celebration at 3 p.m. the same day.
Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Childcare for children seven and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
On Wednesdays, Knit Us Together — the handwork group — meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Choir practice begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church, which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Water communion for Unitarian Universalists
TWIN FALLS — Like water flowing to the sea, we have returned to our beloved community from the mountains, rivers and quiet places where we spent some of our days this past year.
As we come together for our first service of the “new” church year, we will celebrate both new beginnings and reminisce together at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near the old hospital, Twin Falls.
Members and guests are invited to bring water from their summer adventures, be they from travels far or near — even from your home water supply.
We will share our stories with each other as we participate in our uniquely Unitarian Universalist ritual of water communion. Be prepared to offer a sentence or two, not only where the water is from but, perhaps more importantly, what meaning it holds for you.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is at the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to http://www.magicvalleyuu.org.
