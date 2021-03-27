Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

On April 1, the Maundy Thursday service will begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, and will conclude with the stripping of the altar. No child care will be provided.

On April 2 , Good Friday will be observed at 7 p.m. No child care will be provided at the evening service. Stations of the Cross may be viewed at any time on Ascension’s YouTube channel (see above).

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

Online Service: ‘To be known as I am’

Unitarian Universalism has long been recognized as a highly individualist faith. Members and friends value their freedoms to think, reason and choose their respective paths.

The road we are on now calls us to dig deep into our values, challenging and testing the cost and benefits of what we hold so dear. Who bears the cost or enjoys the benefit? Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday as visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek brings her reflection on this challenging topic.