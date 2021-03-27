Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Hollister Presbyterian offers Good Friday, Easter services
The Hollister Presbyterian Church will have a worship service on Good Friday evening beginning at 7:30. Following the service there will be a pie and coffee fellowship.
On Easter Sunday there will be an Easter breakfast potluck starting at 9:30. Pastor Jim Sommer will have a special Easter message at 11 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will follow the worship service.
The church is at 2461 Central Avenue in Hollister. For more information, call Linda at 208-733-9183.
Holy Week at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to several worship opportunities during the coming week to commemorate Jesus’ final week on earth.
The Palm Sunday service with Holy Communion will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, beginning in the courtyard, weather permitting. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Following each service, drive through communion will be offered curbside in the front circle of the church, from 6 to 6:30 Saturday evening and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
A livestream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel several hours after the scheduled service.
On April 1, the Maundy Thursday service will begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, and will conclude with the stripping of the altar. No child care will be provided.
On April 2 , Good Friday will be observed at 7 p.m. No child care will be provided at the evening service. Stations of the Cross may be viewed at any time on Ascension’s YouTube channel (see above).
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online Service: ‘To be known as I am’
Unitarian Universalism has long been recognized as a highly individualist faith. Members and friends value their freedoms to think, reason and choose their respective paths.
The road we are on now calls us to dig deep into our values, challenging and testing the cost and benefits of what we hold so dear. Who bears the cost or enjoys the benefit? Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this Sunday as visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek brings her reflection on this challenging topic.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support and challenge one another as we continue our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.