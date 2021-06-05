Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: What’s so scary about critical race theory?
Over 30 state legislatures have passed or are considering bills that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in our public schools. What is critical race theory anyway? And why are people so threatened by it?
Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online Sunday to find out.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Episcopal worship
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community for services of Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday The Saturday service with singing will be in-person as well as online; masks are required. Click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated, and instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.
Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.