Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: What’s so scary about critical race theory?

Over 30 state legislatures have passed or are considering bills that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in our public schools. What is critical race theory anyway? And why are people so threatened by it?

Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online Sunday to find out.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us online this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

Episcopal worship