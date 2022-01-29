Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Treating everyone fairly and why it isn’t enough

The year is 2022. People across the country are exposed to Black and Indigenous people and culture on television, in film and through popular music.

Drinking fountains and restrooms have been desegregated for over 50 years. The 44th President and 49th Vice President of the United States are Black people. On the eve of the 46th national observance of Black History Month, you may find yourself asking “why is this still necessary?” You may understandably wonder how it’s possible racism and bias are still issues present in our communities and ourselves this late in our history.

Though it’s daunting work, a more just, compassionate world is possible, and individuals can play their part in bringing it about. Why hasn’t the doctrine of fair treatment for all created that world already? And what is our role in helping to bring it about faster?

Our guest speaker will be Savina Barini Brown.

Our service Sunday will be on Zoom. We will not be having our regular in-person service at our regular location.

To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service January 30th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org

Worship at Ascension; Annual Meeting Sunday

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community in celebrating Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Immediately following the service, the all-parish Annual Meeting on Sunday will be held. New vestry members and delegates to Diocesan Convention will be elected, and reports from all programs and parish committees will be available in a written Annual Report. All are invited to attend the annual meeting.

During the month of February, in addition to an online auction, non-perishable food items for the Neighbors in Need Pantry will be collected. Many thanks to everyone in the community who support this outreach for those in our community who struggle to meet basic needs.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

