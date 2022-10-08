Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Tribute to Our Founding Member, Monica Tognetti

This Sunday, long term member Michael Becerra will give a short biography and tribute to MVUUF’s founding mother, Monica Tognetti. Monica has always been a woman ahead of her time and has quietly led by example with competency and compassion. She started this Fellowship in her living room 29 years ago. We have come a long way since then. Where we go from here remains to be seen.

It is also a time to give thanks to each of our mothers-without them, we would not be here.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 9th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

“Backpack Foods” Ingathering at Ascension; Drumming

During October, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension is supporting at-risk students in the TF School District by collecting non-perishable food items and monetary support for the TFSD Backpack program. Food items suggested are Granola Bars, nutritional snacks, cup a soup, etc.—foods which are easy for a child to fix. Collection wagons are in the gathering area of the church.

Ascension will celebrate Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service. The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Djembe Drumming will be held at the church at 6 p.m., Monday Oct. 10th. Learn easy rhythmic patterns, pound on a drumhead, reduce stress and laugh, a lot. Contact Paula, 208-961-1349 if you have questions. No charge for this event.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.