Final Sunday for in-gathering at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — During July, parishioners at Ascension Episcopal Church have collected non-perishable food items for the Twin Falls School District food pantries and backpack programs.
Items donated will be blessed on Sunday at worship, then distributed to the school district.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Reverends Lauren and Rob Schoeck will preside. Childcare for children seven and younger will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour will be held after worship. Also following the service, Nancy Koonce will discuss her experiences as a delegate to the 79th General Convention of the Episcopal Church July 5-13 in Austin, Texas.
The public is invited to learn more about what resolutions and decisions were made this year. All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to www.ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Presbyterians host Vacation Bible School
JEROME — The First Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Community Vacation Bible School next week — “Game On for 2018.” Learn about the game of life with Jesus as the head coach.
This free VBS will run from 9.30 to 11.45 a.m. Monday-Friday at the church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome. A picnic will be held Thursday night in the north park for the parents and kids.
Register at http://fpcjerome.org/2018-vbs-registration/.
For more information, call 208-324-2972.
