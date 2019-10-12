Unitarians consider a shared struggle for justice
TWIN FALLS — History provides us a critical lens on the past. It helps us to understand that, despite our beliefs, our lives are not entirely of our own making. The way we tell our collective story, the language and the examples we hold up provide the context for how we come to see the world, ourselves and others in it. We are all products of our shared history and we each have a responsibility to know it and learn from it — all of it. We must also recognize that there are systemic forces that thrive when we are divided amongst ourselves. They are deeply invested in ensuring that we continue to blame one another for our very real struggles while a minority elite continue to advance an agenda that keeps us struggling.
It is incumbent on each of us to understand that we don’t all have the same experiences, do not face the same limits and consequences for being who we are. We have much to learn from one another if we truly seek justice for all. We must understand that our lives are inextricably linked and our futures bound together. Division only seeks to undermine our collective power and prosperity. We are in a shared struggle for justice that requires each and every one of us to join in. When we come together, we provide the hope of possibility and the ability to build a world that works for all of us!
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Kimberly Methodists hold turkey dinner
KIMBERLY — The Crossroads United Methodist Church will host its 88th annual turkey dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly.
There is a recommended donation of $10, and children younger than 5 get in free.
Dine-in and drive-through — take out — will be available. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Harvest dinner at AscensionTWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate the bountiful harvest from the Ascension Community Garden — sharing a meal with all the gardeners and parish family at 6 p.m. Sunday. Bring a dish to share at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Worship will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care for children younger than 5 years is available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service. Adults will meet after worship for “Holy Conversations” with a discussion around money.
Ascension Studies will conclude the six-week study of the apostle Paul’s second and third missionary journeys at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday. The cost is $10. If you need a drum supplied, call 208-961-1349.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Methodists warm up Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church wants to warm up Twin Falls again this winter. It’s asking the public to bring new or gently-used hats, gloves and scarves to the church at 360 Shoshone St. E. The cold-weather articles will be shared with anyone who needs it.
