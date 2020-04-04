Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Methodists to hold online Holy Week and Easter services
Magic Valley Ministries (United Methodist Churches in Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Jerome and Wendell) announce their online Holy Week and Easter services. All who are interested in experiencing a classic Christian celebration and worship in a relaxed casual style are welcome to join us online.
Palm Sunday Worship with Communion will be held April 5 online via Zoom at 10 a.m. with Pastor Penny Hodges and on Facebook Live at 11 am with Rev. Mike Hollomon. We encourage people to celebrate Palm Sunday at home by placing a green branch of any kind on the door of their house or near the door as reminder that despite the social distancing we are all connected as we enter Holy Week.
On Maundy Thursday, we invite you to read scripture for Holy Week — John chapters 12 & 13 — and spend time thinking about Jesus washing the disciple’s feet.
Good Friday Tenebrae Services will be posted on Facebook and links to a finger labyrinth and Stations of the Cross will be available too.
Easter worship celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ will be held online. Pastor Penny Hodges will lead worship via Zoom at 10 a.m. and Rev. Mike Hollomon will be on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. with an Easter celebration. For information about joining our Zoom worship services, please email us at ummvmoffice@gmail.com. Celebrate Easter by placing flowers, eggs or other holiday decorations outside your door to remind others that no matter the circumstances, we worship a risen savior, Jesus Christ! Christ is Risen!
Online Holy Week services at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will offer several online worship experiences in the coming week to commemorate Jesus’ final week on earth. All services will be available at episcopaltwinfalls.org on the homepage or COVID-19 response tab uner online worship.
The Palm Sunday service, observing Christ’s triumphal entry, then betrayal and trial, will be available at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The Maundy Thursday service, commemorating the institution of the Last Supper, will be available at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Good Friday service of Stations of the Cross, blending scripture, reflection, prayer and art, will be available at 12 noon on Friday.
More information about Ascension and its response to COVID-19 can be found at episcopaltiwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
‘To Be Idle and Blessed’
Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s intern minister Mary Beth Bolin will lead an online worship online service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Zoom at zoom.us/j/2900364246. Meeting ID: 290 036 4246.
People may also call 253-215-8782 to join by phone.
In Mary Oliver’s poem “The Summer Day” she says, “I don’t know exactly what a prayer is./I do know how to pay attention, how to fall down/into the grass, how to kneel down in the grass,/how to be idle and blessed ...”
This week we will wonder together “how to be idle and blessed,” exploring spiritual practice and the grace that comes from giving up, even momentarily, our identity as doers and producers of things, in order to simply experience being alive.
Worship will be followed by a virtual coffee hour mixer, with casual conversation in small groups. Please join us!
