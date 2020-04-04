Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Methodists to hold online Holy Week and Easter services

Magic Valley Ministries (United Methodist Churches in Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Jerome and Wendell) announce their online Holy Week and Easter services. All who are interested in experiencing a classic Christian celebration and worship in a relaxed casual style are welcome to join us online.

Palm Sunday Worship with Communion will be held April 5 online via Zoom at 10 a.m. with Pastor Penny Hodges and on Facebook Live at 11 am with Rev. Mike Hollomon. We encourage people to celebrate Palm Sunday at home by placing a green branch of any kind on the door of their house or near the door as reminder that despite the social distancing we are all connected as we enter Holy Week.

On Maundy Thursday, we invite you to read scripture for Holy Week — John chapters 12 & 13 — and spend time thinking about Jesus washing the disciple’s feet.

Good Friday Tenebrae Services will be posted on Facebook and links to a finger labyrinth and Stations of the Cross will be available too.