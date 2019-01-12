Unitarian Universalists explore possibilities
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship now occupies its first owned home. On this second Sunday in the building, it will joyfully celebrate the great possibilities that are now open — expected and undoubtedly unexpected. The public is welcome for the service at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Rev. Elizabeth L. Greene will speak about “On Fire With Possibility,” reflecting on the hopes, fears and happiness that go into taking big new steps. We will also celebrate with a “Fire Communion” where we will write our dearest thoughts about possibility, then light them to send them forth. Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Lego Robotics Camp kicks off at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The University of Idaho Extension Program has enrollment available for six students in a Lego Robotics Camp for ages six-10. The camp will consist of 12 sessions, with a cost of $90. Students will learn how to design, build and program a Lego robot while applying science, technology, engineering and math to enhance problem-solving skills. For orientation, attend the open house at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. For more information, call Skip at 208-293-7108.
Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church. Child care for children five years and younger will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Refreshments, fellowship and Christian education for both adults and children will follow the service. Sunday afternoon religious study, “Living the Questions,” will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls. All are welcome to attend this video-discussion series; attendance at prior classes is not necessary.
Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, with a fee of $10. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
On Thursday, Bible Study will be held from 11 a.m. to noon to discuss the Bible readings and themes for the upcoming Sunday — led by the Rev. Rob Schoeck.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.