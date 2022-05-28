Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Flower Service Communion

The Flower Ceremony, sometimes referred to as Flower Communion or Flower Festival, is an annual ritual that celebrates beauty, human uniqueness, diversity and community.

Originally created in 1923 by Unitarian minister Norbert Capek of Prague, Czechoslovakia, the Flower Ceremony was introduced to the United States by Rev. Maya Capek, Norbert's widow.

All are welcome to this ceremony, where everyone is asked to bring a flower to share if they are able. After a blessing of the flowers that have been placed in a shared vase, each person will take home a different flower than the one they brought to honor the diversity found in our faith community.

Our service will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write "Zoom Service May 15th."

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Honoring Graduates at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community for Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, celebrated by the Rev. Canon Lauren Schoeck. High school and college graduates will be recognized during the service. Childcare may be available, but children are welcome in the worship service.

A fellowship reception will take place after.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension - Twin Falls.”

The church office will be closed Monday, May 30th for Memorial Day.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

