Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Separation of Church and State: Can we revisit this, please?

We Americans rank dead last in religious literacy. When and how did this happen? What can we do about it now? This Sunday, our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, shares her thoughts on bringing some religion into the classroom, or otherwise augmenting early and primary education with religious studies. What could possibly go wrong?!

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome. NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.

We are handicapped accessible at the back of the building. Please park off the alley or on the street in front or on the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

June 25 – Sermon Title “A Divisive Gospel” Romans 6:1-11 and Matthew 10:24-39

209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls

Community Outreach: Blessing Box – Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance on Fifth Avenue

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension

On Sunday, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites you to a service of Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. as we gather for worship this summer. Ascension Church is pleased to participate in Art and Soul of the Magic Valley by hosting two pieces of art. The community is invited to stop by and see a painting by Greg Pruett and a sculpture by Michael Trabert.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” All are welcome at services of worship, including children. The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.