Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Burley’s First Presbyterian Church joins National Back to Church Sunday
National Back to Church Sunday is the national movement of churches reaching out to their communities for Christ — because the need for true biblical community has never been greater.
Join the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, in worshiping at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Online service: Directions for Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Co-President Jonathon Thompson will discuss the board’s plans for the 2020-2021 year at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, including its continued outreach, upcoming programming and events, ongoing projects at the building, and goals before next June.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and say you would like to join the service.
Fall formation planned at Ascension
The fall adult formation/Christian education program at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will take place via Zoom this fall. With the title, “The words we use. The Bible we read. And why religion matters,” Sunday afternoon Zoom sessions to discuss three books will take place once a month: on Oct. 11 will be “Wishful Thinking: A Seeker’s ABC” by Frederick Buechner; Nov. 15 will be “What Do We Do With The Bible?” by Richard Rohr; and Dec. 13 will cover “Why Does Religion Matter?” by Huston Smith. Participation in any or all sessions is welcome.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, has resumed in-person worship services with modifications to assure the health of the congregation. Worship this weekend will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers. Following the service, there will be no fellowship gathering or Christian education program.
In addition, for those remaining at home, a live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag. For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel approximately 12 hours after the scheduled service.
All in-church activities and meetings and use of the church building continue to be on hold at this time.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
