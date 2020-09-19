Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and say you would like to join the service.

Fall formation planned at Ascension

The fall adult formation/Christian education program at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will take place via Zoom this fall. With the title, “The words we use. The Bible we read. And why religion matters,” Sunday afternoon Zoom sessions to discuss three books will take place once a month: on Oct. 11 will be “Wishful Thinking: A Seeker’s ABC” by Frederick Buechner; Nov. 15 will be “What Do We Do With The Bible?” by Richard Rohr; and Dec. 13 will cover “Why Does Religion Matter?” by Huston Smith. Participation in any or all sessions is welcome.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, has resumed in-person worship services with modifications to assure the health of the congregation. Worship this weekend will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers. Following the service, there will be no fellowship gathering or Christian education program.