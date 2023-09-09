Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Failure of KindnessWe all have moments in our lives when we see someone, stranger or friend, who could use a helping hand. Reaching out and touching someone was a marketing slogan used many years ago, but this really apply to helping someone in need of assistance. How many times have we stopped and helped a stranger or friend in need? How many times have we not stopped and helped a stranger or friend in need? Opportunities for helping others as well as being helped can provide positive benefits in out lives. When we miss or decline the opportunity to help someone in need is a failure of kindness.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 AM Mountain Time.

To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign-in information. In the subject line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed — or none at all — immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible.

Please park at the rear of the building or on the street. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

For further information, please call 208-420-1345 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

The Episcopal Church of the AscensionAll are welcome at Ascension’s services of worship, including children.

During the month of September, Ascension Church is gathering pet food to be given to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Bring your donations of pet food to the church on any Sunday.

Ascension Church’s Sunday service is available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” The building is handicapped accessible and located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or 208-733-1248.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls209 Fifth Ave. N.

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is Welcome!

Community Outreach:Sandwich Saturday — Free bag lunch at 10:30 a.m. every other Saturday (Sept. 16) located outside the church.

Blessing Box — Always available. Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Located outside the church entrance.

