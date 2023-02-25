Free floating anxiety, climate crises and precious time

Sometimes climate change feels like the elephant in the room we struggle to talk about. We may feel carried by Joanna Macy’s steady message of the decades, frightened by the harsh truths as told by Naomi Klein, and moved to tears and action by Greta Thunberg’s clear minded message and school strikes for climate.

And still, here we are. When human ingenuity fails to save the day, what is next? Rev. Jenny Peek shares her reflection with us this Sunday, via Zoom. Rev. Jenny is our visiting minister and serves our sibling congregation in Pocatello, Idaho.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service on Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Mid-Week Worship, Soup Suppers and Lenten Study at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. on this First Sunday of Lent.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

A mid-week service of evening prayer, a simple soup supper and Lenten bible will begin at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays during Lent. Fr. Shawn Carty will be leading a discussion of St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians. All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship.

This is the final Sunday of collecting non-perishable food for the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry at Ascension, which provides food monthly to students of Bridge Academy and their families. Food will be blessed at the Sunday service.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Sunday school is held at 8:30 a.m. and Worships at 10:00 a.m., at its building, located at 209 Fifth Ave. N.

Come join us as we celebrate the Lenten Season:

Feb. 26th Worship: “The Night Shift” Psalm 32 and Matthew 4:1-11

March 5th Worship: “For God So Loved the World, All of It!” Psalm 121 and John 3:1-17

The church will also offer the following:

Sandwich Saturday, 10:30 a.m., every other Saturday outside of the church. Free bag lunch for those in need.

Blessing Box: Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing and leave some. Located outside of the Church.