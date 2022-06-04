Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Queer is a verb

Queer was once an insult; now, people wear this name with pride. And it goes beyond being merely an identity marker — now, queering is a verb. So what does it mean to queer all the things?

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service June 5th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10: 30 a.m., Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Pentecost at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community as we celebrate the Feast of Pentecost at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 5th. The congregation is invited to wear red, symbolizing the flames of fire of the Holy Spirit. Childcare may be available though children are welcome in the sanctuary for worship.

A fellowship time will take place after the service.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Training for those who would like to be Eucharistic Visitors will be held after coffee hour. This ministry is for those who would like to take communion to parishioners who are not able to attend worship services in person.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0