Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

‘Home is more than just a place — it lives in our bodies’

Home is more than just a place — it lives in our bodies: in the foods we eat, the smells and tastes we remember, the memories we carry in our bones. Our connection to the land we come from is complicated and painful, yet each one of us comes from somewhere. Where is home? And how do we return?

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 3rd.”

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.