Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to the annual Blessing of the Animals and pet food drive from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in honor of St. Francis. All species are welcome. You may watch a YouTube service from your home or car, and then drive up in the circle driveway to receive a blessing for each pet. The YouTube service will begin at 3 p.m. Go to YouTube and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls” or click the link from our website, episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Pet food for the Magic Valley Humane Society/TF Animal Shelter will also be collected. The greatest need is for dog and cat food. Cash donations to the Animal Shelter will be used for veterinary care. Dry pet food which has been opened can also be accepted
The worship service of Holy Communion will be celebrated only on Sunday morning at 9 a.m., followed by an all-parish potluck brunch. Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service. The Sunday morning service will also be held online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
Wednesday Night Formation continues on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The program “Pilgrim: a Course for the Christian Journey” is led by Fr. Rob Schoeck. Call or email the church for more information.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
Home is more than just a place — it lives in our bodies: in the foods we eat, the smells and tastes we remember, the memories we carry in our bones. Our connection to the land we come from is complicated and painful, yet each one of us comes from somewhere. Where is home? And how do we return?
The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 3rd.”
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
