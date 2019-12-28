Lessons and Carols at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to the service of Lessons and Carols on Sunday with the singing of Christmas carols and readings about the coming of Christ. Worship will begin at 9 a.m. Child care will be available from 8:45 am until after the worship service. A fellowship coffee hour will be held after the service.
This will be the final Sunday for the ingathering of hats, mittens, scarves and other warm clothing to be donated to the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA) program. These items decorate a Giving Tree in the gathering area at the church.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208- 733-1248.
Methodists to gather in Jerome
United Methodist from several Magic Valley Communities will gather for worship at Jerome United Methodist Church on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Worship will be led by Rev. Mike Hollomon. A special offering for the UMCOR West Depot will be taken.
The United Methodist Churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Wendell and Jerome share ministry and mission in rural Magic Valley and meet together for worship four times each year whenever there is a fifth Sunday in a month. Worship is casual and relaxed with a liturgical formal and hymns; come as you are, you will feel welcome with us.
A potluck lunch will be shared after worship. Jerome UMC will provide the main dish. Members and friends of other churches are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share.
‘How Do We Keep Our Spirit Alive?’
After over 25 years, the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has finally completed its first year in its permanent home. We invite members, past and present as well as friends to visit us Sunday to discuss “how do we keep our spirit alive?”
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yhoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
