The Vulnerability of Love

This week at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Timothy Ellis, our intern minister, will share about the vulnerability of love. We’ll explore some of the nervousness of connecting with others and asking for our needs to be met, along with the moments of connection that are the building blocks of relationships.

The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service on Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations, and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Safe House Ingathering at Ascension

During the month of March, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect items for Welcome Bags for residents of the Safe House, Twin Falls. The Safe House is a state-licensed, local group home for at risk youth ages 11-17 in crisis.

Often when youth arrive at the Safe House, they have few personal belongings. Ascension will collect items such as shampoo/conditioner, hairbrushes, chapstick, perfume, cologne or body spray, socks, flip flops, new pillows, journals and mechanical pens/pencils to fill the youths’ welcome bags.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. on this First Sunday of Lent.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at EpiscopalTwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Evening Prayer will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays during Lent., followed by a simple soup supper and Lenten study at 6 p.m. Fr. Shawn Carty will lead a discussion of St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

Sunday school is held at 8:30 a.m. and Worships at 10:00 a.m., at its building, located at 209 Fifth Ave. N.

Come join us as we celebrate the Lenten Season:

March 5th Worship: “For God So Loved the World, All of It!” Psalm 121 and John 3:1-17

The church will also offer the following:

Sandwich Saturday, 10:30 a.m., every other Saturday outside of the church. Free bag lunch for those in need.

Blessing Box: Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing and leave some. Located outside of the Church.