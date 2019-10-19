Filer Methodists hold Country Café and Store today
FILER — The United Methodist Church will host the Country Café and Store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 318 Union Ave, Filer.
Enjoy a lunch of homemade soup, bread and pie and shop for homemade crafts.
Neighbors in Need raffle at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will sell raffle tickets to support the Neighbors in Need outreach program before and after worship Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The raffle items will be on display at Ascension through Oct. 31.
Tickets can also be purchased from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the church office, and before and after worship Oct. 27. The raffle drawing will take place at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N. You do not need to be present to win.
Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Lauren Schoeck presiding. Child care for children younger than 5 will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Refreshments and Christian Education for Adults will take place after the service.
The Knit-Us-Together group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays to create prayer shawls, baby hats and blankets, hats for seamen and personal projects. Anyone interested in handwork is welcome to attend.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Unitarian Universalists celebrate Samhain — the Celtic New Year
TWIN FALLS — The fields are bare, the leaves have fallen from the trees, and the skies are going gray. The wind’s bite turns cold, and spirits long-gone roam the lands once more. The autumn season brings in a time of introspection about our lives.
We are no longer distracted by the summer with its outdoor activities, parties and bright sun. It is the end of the harvest, the end of the light half of the year, and it marks a rest for the earth after the fertility and productivity of the summer months. For this is the night of Samhain.
At its roots, Samhain is a Gaelic holiday that marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of a new year. It was and is a time for reflection on the previous year and what we have done with our lives. It is a time of great magic, mystery and reverence for the supernatural and the other side.
Samhain is a time for discerning what negativity lies in our hearts and for planning steps to take in the coming year to make our lives better. Just as the farmer in days of old may have changed his crop plans for the coming year, we too can decide to sow different seeds to bring happiness in the seasons and harvests ahead.
Today Samhain is a time to remember what has gone before us. Today’s fear-based society has taken away the joy of Samhain. It’s up to each and every one of us to relight and rekindle our beautiful ceremonies by celebrating and rejoicing the ancient traditions of our ancestors without fear.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Kimberly Methodists host turkey dinner Wednesday
KIMBERLY — The Crossroads United Methodist Church will hold its 88th annual turkey dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 131 Syringa Ave.
There is a recommended donation of $10, and children younger than 5 get in free.
Dine-in and drive-thru — take out — will be available. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Paul Methodists hold dinner Friday
PAUL — The United Methodist Church will host its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, 127 W. Clark St.
The menu will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, a roll and dessert. Donations at the door will be appreciated.
For take-outs, call 208-438-5530. Leave a message if necessary. The cooks will take orders for homemade noodles at the dinner, or you can call the above number. The noodles will be available for pick-up Nov. 22 at the church.
St. Edward’s hosts fest
TWIN FALLS — St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will hold its annual Harvest Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the parish hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E.
The menu will include a Thanksgiving-style dinner, beer and wine. There will be a silent auction, raffle and indoor kids’ carnival.
The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 12 and $25 for a family with two adults and four children younger than 18.
Methodists warm up Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church wants to warm up the town again this winter. It’s asking the public to bring new or gently-used hats, gloves and scarves to the church at 360 Shoshone St. E. The cold-weather articles will be shared with anyone who needs it.
