Magic Valley Ministries holds service in Wendell
WENDELL — Methodists from several Magic Valley communities will gather for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main St. Worship will be led by the Rev. Mike Hollomon. Carla Anderson, the Sage District lay leader, will share a message.
A potluck lunch will take place after the service. Wendell Methodists will provide chicken and dessert.
Members and friends are asked to bring a salad or side dish to share.
The United Methodist churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Wendell and Jerome share ministry and mission in rural Magic Valley.
They gather for worship four times each year whenever there is a fifth Sunday in a month.
Blessing of the Animals at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — In celebration of the relationships and meaning pets bring to our lives, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will sponsor the Blessing of the Animals from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the courtyard of the church at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
This community outreach ministry is held in the fall on the Sunday near the feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals and the environment.
All species are welcome. Bring pets caged or on a leash. The event will include exhibitors, a short service, then pet blessings by the priests.
Each participating canine will receive a special blessing scarf and cats will receive catnip pouches.
Pet food donated at Ascension during September will be re-donated to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter at this event.
Additional donations of dry or canned pet food, including open bags of dry food, are welcome.
The service of Holy Communion will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church.
Nursery care for children younger than 5 years will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship.
Following the service, fellowship and light refreshments will be offered.
The adult Christian formation class will also meet following worship, continuing the study of “The Way of Love” spiritual practices which promote a closer relationship with God.
Ascension Studies will continue “In the Footsteps of Saint Paul,” a six-week study of the apostle Paul’s second and third missionary journeys, at 4 p.m. Sunday.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists appreciate that we are all migrants
TWIN FALLS — We all come from many different lands. Even those of us born here in the Magic Valley are not from here, we all came from somewhere else.
Our species did not evolve in Idaho.
Homo sapiens originated in Africa and eventually arrived here in the Magic Valley through a process of migration.
We are all migrants.
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. The message will be about how humans are still migrating around the planet. Migration has not stopped. Attend ready to discuss this topic.
Some questions we will contemplate are: What is a native? What is nativism?
Who should we listen to in regard to modern migration?
How can we be civil when talking about this subject with someone with whom we disagree?
Are migrants who cross our borders today really different from us?
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Paul Methodists hold Harvest Dinner on Oct. 25
PAUL — The United Methodist Church will host its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the church, 127 W. Clark St.
The menu will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, a roll and dessert. Donations at the door will be appreciated.
For take-outs, call 208-438-5530. Leave a message if necessary.
The cooks will take orders for homemade noodles at the dinner, or you can call the above number. The noodles will be available for pick-up Nov. 22 at the church.
St. Edward’s hosts Harvest Festival on Nov. 2
TWIN FALLS — St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will hold its annual Harvest Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the parish hall, 212 Seventh Ave. E.
The menu will include a Thanksgiving-style dinner, beer and wine.
There will be a silent auction, raffle and indoor kids’ carnival. Fun and fellowship are yours to have.
The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids younger than 12 and $25 for a family with two adults and four children younger than 18.
Methodists again warm up Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — The United Methodist Church wants to warm up Twin Falls again this winter. It’s asking the public to bring your purchased, homemade, new or gently-used hats, gloves and scarves to the church at 360 Shoshone St. E.
The cold-weather articles will be shared with anyone who needs it.
