Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Lenten worship at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to worship with us on this third weekend of Lent at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Following each service, drive through communion will be offered curbside in the front circle of the church, from 6 to 6:30 Saturday evening and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
A livestream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
Many thanks to all who have participated in the online auction to benefit the Neighbors in Need outreach ministry at Ascension, and who have donated non-perishable food for the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry.
Wednesday night Lenten study continues on Zoom at 7 p.m., with priests Rob and Lauren Schoeck leading a discussion of “Life Transformed: The Way of Love in Lent.” Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: What are the ingredients that make up a community?
The answers might surprise you. Building a community, and keeping it going, are often harder than expected, but with the right commitments, we can create something even grander than we imagined.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support and challenge one another as we continue our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.