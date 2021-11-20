Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to join us for worship at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. Instrumental music will accompany the service. Fellowship will follow the service.

The worship service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

The November ingathering at Ascension has been for “Gifts of Love,” a local non-profit program, which provides a wide variety of books, decorative or smaller items to four local care facilities, for residents to choose as gifts for families and friends. Items donated by this Sunday will be blessed and taken to the Gifts of Love project team. Thank you for your donations to this program that brings smiles to our senior care center residents.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

