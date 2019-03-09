Lighthouse hosts free matinee movie
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Church will host a free matinee movie, “Like Arrows,” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at its Worship and Performing Arts Center at the back of the building.
FamilyLife’s first feature film explores the challenges and joys that come with raising children. Through a journey that unfolds over 50 years, Charlie and Alice discover the unmistakable power of family, and that it’s living by God’s Word that brings transformation and hope.
Only 250 seats are available, so come early. For more information, call Ron Heath at 208-961-1620.
Unitarian Universalists study the origin of Eostre
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Guy Hopkins will speak on the origin of Eostre, about which he says, “It is a day of balance, as the day and night hours are approximately the same length. A season that brings fertility and growth, marking our passage into the spring season and into summer. We begin to notice the hours of light getting longer, and the heat of the sun is warmer. Trees are waking, animals are stirring in their dens and the quickening of the Earth herself is felt strongly. All things are wanting to take stride, leap about and play. So, we look at Eostre or Ostara to find the origins of the bunny and egg and the beginning of summer.”
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Thursdays in Lent begin at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. on this first Sunday of Lent at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Nursery care for children younger than five will begin at 8:45 a.m. A fellowship coffee hour and Christian Education for adults and children will follow the worship service.
Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday with a fee of $10 for participants. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
Thursdays in Lent will begin this week with a short worship service of Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m. followed by Soup Supper at 6 p.m. Lenten Study, “God for Us: Rediscovering the Meaning of Lent and Easter” will follow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome for any part of the evening. A free-will offering will be appreciated for Soup Supper.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
