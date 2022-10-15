Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘The Meaning and Place of Democracy—Exploring our Unitarian Universalist 5th Principle’

Unitarian Universalist congregations organize around seven Principles that guide our individual actions and religious community. This week, join MVUUF member and CSI political science associate professor Perri Gardner for a discussion concerning our 5th Principle.

The 5th Principle affirms our communal belief in “the right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large.” This will be an informal, small group discussion. Come prepared to engaged in fruitful conversation and creative-thinking activities.

This service will not be on Zoom.

If you are unable to attend, feel free to contact Perri Gardner at pgardner@csi.edu for a small collection of resources and reflection questions concerning this topic.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-613-3852, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Episcopal Worship; Books Available

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community for Sunday worship of Holy Communion, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. Childcare may be available; children are also welcome in the sanctuary for worship. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

The Ascension library has recently been “weeded” and books are available for free, for anyone who would like to take them home. The books will only be available this week through Oct. 30th. Free books are located on tables in the gathering area and hallway of the church.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Full Life Family Church events

Full Life Family Church will be having a water baptism at their 10:30 a.m. service on October 23. You can sign up online at FLFC.church.

Full Life Family Church will have their first annual Harvest Festival, “The Barnyard Bash!” from 6-9p.m., October 31. This is a FREE event for our community. With live music, carnival-style games, X-treme team stunts, trunk or treat-ing, snacks, and more.

On November 12, they will be having a women’s craft day at Hands On in Twin Falls. They will be painting Christmas Ornaments and enjoying Christmas goodies. Please sign up at flfc.church to reserve your space today.