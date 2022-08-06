Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Living life as a thank you: Beauty and benefits of gratitude

Gratitude is acknowledging the many gifts in one’s life. Focusing on life’s blessings has many physical, psychological and relational benefits. People who experience gratitude can cope more effectively with stress, show increased resilience during trauma, recover more quickly from illness and enjoy more robust physical health.

Gratitude strengthens social connections and serves as a springboard to giving and receiving. Our talk will explore these ideas and provide many strategies for developing a gratitude practice. Our talk was inspired by Gratitude Works, Robert A. Emmons, PhD and The Grateful Life, Nina Lesowitz and Mary Beth Sammons.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service August 7th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

School Supplies Ingathering at Ascension; Elwood at Ascension

During August, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will be gathering school supplies to be given to the Twin Falls School District for distribution to students as needed. Wagons for collecting the supplies are located in the gathering area of the church.

The community is invited for Sunday worship of Holy Communion celebrated by the Reverend Fred Elwood. The service will begin 9 a.m. Sunday. A fellowship pot-luck will take place after the service. Childcare may be available though children are also welcome in the sanctuary for worship.

Fr. Elwood was rector at Ascension during the 1980s and now lives with his wife, Alice, in Buhl, Idaho. He will be serving as regular supply clergy on first and third Sundays of each month while Ascension moves through the search process for a new rector.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.